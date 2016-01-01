Overview of Dr. Worldster Lee, MD

Dr. Worldster Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Lee works at Cataract/Vision Center-Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.