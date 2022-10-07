Overview of Dr. Wouter Schievink, MD

Dr. Wouter Schievink, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Missouri Delta Medical Center.



Dr. Schievink works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Hydrocephalus and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.