Dr. Wright Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Wright Jones, MD
Dr. Wright Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
- 1 3400 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 1537, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 994-5937
- 2 365 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 994-5937
- 3 1014 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (404) 994-5937
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is absolutely Phenomenal! I took his advice regarding my reconstructive surgery (Abdominoplasty and Breast Reduction) and he nailed it! I am SUPER excited about my results so far (6wk post op). I wish I would have made this transformation sooner!
About Dr. Wright Jones, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
