Dr. Wright Jones, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (64)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wright Jones, MD

Dr. Wright Jones, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    3400 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 1537, Atlanta, GA 30326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5937
  2. 2
    365 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5937
  3. 3
    1014 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 994-5937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Facial Irregularities
Liposuction
Breast Diseases
Facial Irregularities
Liposuction

Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Dr. Jones is absolutely Phenomenal! I took his advice regarding my reconstructive surgery (Abdominoplasty and Breast Reduction) and he nailed it! I am SUPER excited about my results so far (6wk post op). I wish I would have made this transformation sooner!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Wright Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649394305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wright Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.