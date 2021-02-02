Overview of Dr. Wright Lauten, MD

Dr. Wright Lauten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. Lauten works at Retina Specialists of Mississippi, PLLC in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.