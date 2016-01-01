Overview of Dr. Wuraola Omotosho, MD

Dr. Wuraola Omotosho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, IL. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee, Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Omotosho works at ABC Pediatrics in Clifton, IL with other offices in Bourbonnais, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.