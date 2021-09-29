Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- NC
- Charlotte
- Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD
Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD
Overview
Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Fowler works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer)125 Queens Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 850-0980
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Boerhaave's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liposuction
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Orchiectomy
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pyloromyotomy
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Transendoscopic Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fowler?
I wish every doctor was like Dr. Fowler. He is excellent at diagnosing and quickly addressing problems and all options. And he is genuinely nice.
About Dr. Wyatt Fowler, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730287111
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center Am Oncologic Hospital
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler works at
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.