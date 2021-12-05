Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Wyatt Ho, MD
Dr. Wyatt Ho, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Warren Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery6465 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-7175
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wyatt Ho in Tulsa, OK - Dr. Ho did a breast explant with lift, no new implants. Dr. Ho has the best bedside manner and kindest vibe. In fact every single person I encountered in Dr. Ho’s clinic & St. Francis was kind & compassionate. I’m very impressed with Dr. Ho’s PA, Sara - She is so great. Surgery went great & I already love the outcome. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Ho and his team.
About Dr. Wyatt Ho, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.