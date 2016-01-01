See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD

Neurosurgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD

Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Ramey works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (822) 522-8280
  2. 2
    Medical Office Building 1
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 570, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)

Treatment frequency



Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1801200753
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Swedish Neuroscience Institute
Residency
  • Banner University of Arizona
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wyatt Ramey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramey works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramey’s profile.

Dr. Ramey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

