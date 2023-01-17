Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD
Dr. Wyche Coleman III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
WK Eye Institute South2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 116, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions
WK Eye Institute North2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
After having prior LASIK surgeries and attempted corrections gone wrong with a different surgeon in Monroe, LA, my vision was very blurry and there didn’t seem to be a solution. I wasn’t sure where else to turn. I was referred to Dr. Coleman and Dr. Shelby by a local Shreveport ophthalmologist who thought Dr. Coleman and Dr. Shelby were more equipped and qualified to handle my case. After they ran tests and took a closer look, I found out I had wrinkles and debris left from my original surgeries. The surface of my left eye looked like broken glass. The damage done from prior surgeries left me at a place where neither glasses nor contacts would give me clear vision in that state. Together, Dr. Coleman and Dr. Shelby evaluated my rare case and teamed up to perform two surgeries that removed every wrinkle and my eye no longer looked like a broken window. I am now able to see clearly with a glasses correction. I’ve now been given a second chance at seeing life clearly again.
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Shreveport
Dr. Coleman III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman III has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
413 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman III.
