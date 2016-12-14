Overview

Dr. Wyn Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Permian Regional Medical Center Andrews County Ho.



Dr. Nguyen works at Colorectal Specialists in Richardson, TX with other offices in Andrews, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.