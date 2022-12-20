Overview of Dr. Wynd Counts, MD

Dr. Wynd Counts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Counts works at Women's Care of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.