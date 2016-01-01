Overview

Dr. Wynn Htun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Htun works at Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.