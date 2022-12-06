Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundblad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD
Overview of Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD
Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lundblad works at
Dr. Lundblad's Office Locations
-
1
Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 246-5320
-
2
Wynne Lundblad618 Beaver St Ste 200, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 347-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundblad?
Dr. Lundblad listens and attends well. Her direct and kind demeanor, insight, and recommendations have been on point. I am grateful to have discovered such a physician. Thank you Dr. L
About Dr. Wynne Lundblad, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205198199
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundblad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundblad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundblad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundblad works at
Dr. Lundblad has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundblad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundblad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundblad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundblad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundblad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.