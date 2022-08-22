Dr. Wynne Morley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wynne Morley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Morley's Office Locations
Elyria Family Health Center303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 366-9444
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 366-9444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morley performed cataract surgery on both eyes, and the results are outstanding in both eyes.I have 20/25 vision in both eyes, and my new reading correction has hardly changed from the old one( do not need new lens). I can now play golf without the use of glasses. Dr. Morley was recommended by a nurse in Ophthalmology, who operated on her mother. Dr. Morley is an excellent surgeon.
About Dr. Wynne Morley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morley has seen patients for Stye, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Morley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morley.
