Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD
Overview of Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD
Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
- 1 7707 Fannin St Ste 110, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (346) 571-1147
- 2 6550 Mapleridge St Ste BH106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 351-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Three months postpartum and I am still smiling about my pregnancy journey. And successful labor/delivery! Thank you Dr. Cunningham for being attentive, direct, honest, and patient throughout the whole six months+! I wish I had found you sooner but truly grateful that I did.
About Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1649513136
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
