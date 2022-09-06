See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD

Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

    7707 Fannin St Ste 110, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 571-1147
    6550 Mapleridge St Ste BH106, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 351-7360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Period Management Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wyntrea Cunningham, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649513136
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Medical Education

