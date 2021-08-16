Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beristain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD
Overview of Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD
Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of The Basque Country and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Beristain's Office Locations
Irhs Neurology3450 11th Ct Ste 305B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 770-6848
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Building up my dream team of providers in Vero Beach After moving from Delray Beach Dr Beristain goes the extra mile for patines is like a college professor explaining the process and knows his stuff best Neuro in Vero
About Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Basque
- 1124025135
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gurutzetako Ospitalea
- Ball Meml Hospital
- University of The Basque Country
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beristain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beristain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beristain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beristain speaks Basque.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beristain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beristain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beristain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beristain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.