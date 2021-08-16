See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD

Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of The Basque Country and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Beristain works at Irhs Neurology in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beristain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Irhs Neurology
    3450 11th Ct Ste 305B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 770-6848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Building up my dream team of providers in Vero Beach After moving from Delray Beach Dr Beristain goes the extra mile for patines is like a college professor explaining the process and knows his stuff best Neuro in Vero
    J Martinez — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD
    About Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Basque
    NPI Number
    • 1124025135
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Gurutzetako Ospitalea
    Internship
    • Ball Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of The Basque Country
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xabier Beristain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beristain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beristain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beristain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beristain works at Irhs Neurology in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Beristain’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Beristain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beristain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beristain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beristain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

