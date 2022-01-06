Overview of Dr. Xavier Cannella Jr, MD

Dr. Xavier Cannella Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Cannella Jr works at AdventHealth Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.