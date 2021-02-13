Dr. Xavier Caro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Caro, MD
Overview of Dr. Xavier Caro, MD
Dr. Xavier Caro, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Caro's Office Locations
Xavier J. Caro M.d. A Medical Corp.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 418, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 993-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caro has made a big positive difference in my husband’s life. He listens to our concerns and the treatments my husband has gone through have helped tremendously. The staff is always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Xavier Caro, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477656353
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Caro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caro accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caro has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caro speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caro.
