Overview of Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO

Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Gaudin works at Lake Success Neurosurgical Services in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

