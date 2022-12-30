Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO
Overview of Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO
Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pikeville Kentucky and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Gaudin's Office Locations
Nspc1991 Marcus Ave Ste 108, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Neurological Surgery P.C Bethpage4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 4, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-2720
Neurological Surgery P.C Rockville Centre100 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031
- 4 5100 W Broad St # 1, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Gaudin by my physician. He explained everything about the procedure and what to expect after. Always willing to spend time with his patients and not rush out the room without answering every question. Very professional and even the office staff was always pleasant. Would definitely recommend him and now I am feeling much better comparing to couple months ago.
About Dr. Xavier Gaudin, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, French
- 1083955645
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University Com / Grant Medical Center
- Ohio University Com Ohiohealth
- University Of Pikeville Kentucky
- Illinois State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaudin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gaudin speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaudin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaudin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaudin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.