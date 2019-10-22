Dr. Xavier Roman Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roman Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Roman Hernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce Health Science University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Roman Hernandez's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Celebration380 Celebration Pl Fl 2, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of his in LRH (Lakeland) Very professional, understanding, made me feel very comfortable. I recommend Dr. Roman-Hernandez. I will follow him to Orlando as he left Lakeland a few months ago...
About Dr. Xavier Roman Hernandez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies
- Ponce Health Science University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roman Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Roman Hernandez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Roman Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman Hernandez works at
Dr. Roman Hernandez has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roman Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roman Hernandez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.