Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD
Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Martinez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Xavier Martinez M.d1701 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-7706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780688218
Education & Certifications
- ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
Dr. Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.