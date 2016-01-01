See All Neurologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD

Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Martinez works at Xavier Martinez M.d in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Xavier Martinez M.d
    1701 W Saint Marys Rd Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 622-7706

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Functional Movement Screening
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Functional Movement Screening

Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Xavier Martinez, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780688218
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ELIZABETH GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
