Dr. Xavier Prida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xavier Prida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Prida works at
Locations
Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience is that Dr. Prida cares about my health, is highly qualified and is on my side. Not something you experience very often in medical care these days. Singleton
About Dr. Xavier Prida, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
