Dr. San Miguel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xavier San Miguel, MD
Overview of Dr. Xavier San Miguel, MD
Dr. Xavier San Miguel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Miguel's Office Locations
- 1 3768 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 899-9300
Elmhurst Hospital Center7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-1501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xavier San Miguel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
