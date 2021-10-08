Overview of Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM

Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez works at Ankle and Foot Center of Florida - Palm Beach Gardens in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Loxahatchee, FL, Boynton Beach, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.