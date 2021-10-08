Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM
Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Ankle and Foot Center of Florida - Palm Beach Gardens8645 N Military Trl Ste 501, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 220-9743Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle2650 S Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (561) 645-7368Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle12989 Southern Blvd Ste 104, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 794-4235Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 645-7370Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle11380 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 221, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 794-4234Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle675 W Indiantown Rd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 645-7372
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't find a more compassionate foot dr. He's the greatest. A big loss for jupiter!!
About Dr. Xavier Sanchez, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1407117518
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
