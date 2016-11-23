See All Pediatricians in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Overview of Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD

Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. 

Dr. Sevilla works at Xcel Pediatrics in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sevilla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Xcel Pediatrics
    8936 77th Ter E Unit 103, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 877-1199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2016
    We couldn't be more pleased to have Dr Sevilla and his team caring for our daughter. He has been our pediatrician since she was born, minus a period of time when he moved his practice to Colorado. When we found out Dr Sevilla was moving back to the area, we were thrilled. We immediately changed back to his practice. Maureen is a compassionate nurse and always makes our daughter feel comfortable. Dr Sevilla always takes his time and listens to us, and our child, and gives us options for her care.
    Bradenton, FL — Nov 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD
    About Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760459986
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of South Florida
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xavier Sevilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sevilla works at Xcel Pediatrics in Lakewood Ranch, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sevilla’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

