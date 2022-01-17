Dr. Xavier White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xavier White, MD
Overview of Dr. Xavier White, MD
Dr. Xavier White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White's Office Locations
Therapeutic Encounters2727 2nd Ave Ste 274, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-0870
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appointment with dr white a month ago for Wednesday January 19th. I called and went to the office and no one has been answering or at the office for the past week, just confused on what happend
About Dr. Xavier White, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265548903
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.