Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD
Overview of Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD
Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Littles' Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco5601 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (864) 516-2298
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
It is always a pleasure seeing Dr. Littles. She will remember everything I tell her even if years passed. She has a delightful and cheerful attitude, helpful, and always willing to answer my questions. During my sons birth, she was not present during first cm od dilation but did call to check on her patient and ended up delivering my boy.
About Dr. Xercerla Littles, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1720044993
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Littles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Littles accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Littles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Littles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littles.
