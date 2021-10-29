Dr. Xi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xi Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Xi Chen, MD
Dr. Xi Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Norman Bethune College of Medicine.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Northwest Hospital1550 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 668-1008
Seattle Pain Center801 SW 16th St Ste 121, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (206) 538-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I hate my pain, but love to see my doctor. She is very kind and has excellent expertise. She does injections very gently, totally different compared with the painful experience I had with my old doctor...
About Dr. Xi Chen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- 1043570674
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Norman Bethune College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.