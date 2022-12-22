Dr. Xi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xi Chen, MD
Dr. Xi Chen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 541-6675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen fully explained my condition, possible treatments, and my best options. She listened to my concerns and responded in helpful ways. She was patient and I did not feel rushed in any way.
About Dr. Xi Chen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1285940973
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.