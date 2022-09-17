Dr. Gu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xi Gu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xi Gu, MD
Dr. Xi Gu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gu works at
Dr. Gu's Office Locations
-
1
Xi Freda Gu MD17 Elizabeth St Ste 301, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 274-1705
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gu?
Good visit with Dr. Gu is always the case. Her assistants are usually thorough going and polite in relation to aiding Dr. Gu. to have a thorough and reassuring visit with her patient. Dr. Gu always attends with friendly efficiency to patient's needs and the medical reason for their visit. Sometimes there are confusions with assistants but usually cleared up with cordial efficiency.
About Dr. Xi Gu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831142843
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gu works at
Dr. Gu speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.