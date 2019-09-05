See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Xia Li, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Xia Li, MD

Dr. Xia Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SHIHEZI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Li works at Sunmoon Urgent Care Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunmoon Urgent Care Medical Group
    1304 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-1286

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 05, 2019
    The doctor is very professional and thorough. She explains all treatment and medications and makes sure I understand. Her staff are skilled, helpful and friendly. The clinic is clean and I breathe a sigh of relief when I get to her office because I know she treats more than symptoms. She treats the whole person. I highly recommend her clinic Sun Moon.
    About Dr. Xia Li, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1659467728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIHEZI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Xia Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Li works at Sunmoon Urgent Care Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

    Dr. Li speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

