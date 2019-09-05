Overview of Dr. Xia Li, MD

Dr. Xia Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SHIHEZI MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Li works at Sunmoon Urgent Care Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.