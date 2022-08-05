Overview of Dr. Xia Wang, MD

Dr. Xia Wang, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Advanced Rehab Specialists in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.