Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiandong Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiandong Shi, MD
Dr. Xiandong Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Shi works at
Dr. Shi's Office Locations
Yanliang Sun Medical Pllc4160 Main St Ste 312, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 865-8648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Xiandong Shi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1316124795
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NANJING UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
