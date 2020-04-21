Overview of Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD

Dr. Xiangsheng Zheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.