Dr. Xiantuo Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiantuo Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xiantuo Wu, MD
Dr. Xiantuo Wu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Cancer Center8285 W Arby Ave Ste 100B, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 805-5510
-
2
HealthCare Partners Medical Group Oncology/Hematology2851 N Tenaya Way Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-5509Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Excellent physician who smiles a lot and is very friendly yet highly professional. Very nice office staff as well. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Xiantuo Wu, MD
- Hematology
- English, Chinese, Greek, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1639397631
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Shanghai Medical University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese, Greek, Spanish and Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.