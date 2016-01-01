See All General Dentists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD

Prosthodontics
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from McGill University School Of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Li works at Advanced Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry
    300 Hebron Ave Ste 112, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 390-0657

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD

Specialties
  • Prosthodontics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891178984
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Advanced Education in General Dentistry|Prosthodontics|Prosthodontics Specialty|Uconn Health Center
Medical Education
  • McGill University School Of Dental Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Xiao Chun Li, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Li works at Advanced Cosmetic and Implant Dentistry in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Li’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

