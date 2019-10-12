Dr. Xiaohong Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaohong Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaohong Yu, MD
Dr. Xiaohong Yu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with The University of Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Group Practice Hoffman Estates1786 MOON LAKE Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 755-8090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Visiting Dr Yu for last 3 and half years. She is very easy to talk to and she explains everything that is extremely helpful. She takes a more integrated approoch to treatment which I find helped me get better in short time and stay healthy without taking too much medications and side effects.
About Dr. Xiaohong Yu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1568614329
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.