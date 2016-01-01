Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaolan Zhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaolan Zhu, MD
Dr. Xiaolan Zhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Third Mil Med U.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
-
1
Fairfax Dental, Medical & Acupuncture3613 Chain Bridge Rd Ste A, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 893-6680
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?
About Dr. Xiaolan Zhu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1558369819
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll
- Third Mil Med U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.