Dr. Xiaolei Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Xiaolei Chen, MD

Dr. Xiaolei Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. 

Dr. Chen works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

    Im-internal Medicine Ep
    375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 301, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 649-4050
    Women & Infants Hospital - Obstetrics and Consultative Medicine
    100 Dudley St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 453-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Xiaolei Chen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1306259635
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

