Dr. Xiaolei Zhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaolei Zhu, MD
Dr. Xiaolei Zhu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
Internal Medicine Advanced Specialty Care500 Commack Rd Ste 103, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 638-0160
Stony Brook Internists Ufpc205 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Xiaolei Zhu is an outstanding doctor who has benefitted me with approximately a decade of service. She has chaperoned my healthcare through dialysis among other things. I have been taken care of by many doctors over the years: I assure you this one "is an ace." If you want excellent medical care- look no further. Richard Morfopoulos PhD
About Dr. Xiaolei Zhu, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Yale Univ Prog Bridgeport Hosp
- Bridgeport Hosp Yale Univ
- COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
