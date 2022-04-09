See All Urologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD

Urology
4.4 (15)
Framingham, MA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD

Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Liu works at Tufts Surgical Specialists in Framingham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Surgical Specialists
    85 Lincoln St Ste 410, Framingham, MA 01702 (508) 250-0670
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Greater Boston Urology LLC Metrowest Division
    161 Worcester Rd Ste 601, Framingham, MA 01701 (508) 370-7703
  3. 3
    Greater Boston Urology Dedham
    910 Washington St, Dedham, MA 02026 (781) 762-0471

  MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 09, 2022
    Performed successful laser surgery (greenlight/TURP) on my massive prostate. Highly recommended - one of the top urologists in Massachusetts. A gem.
    — Apr 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD
    About Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD

    Urology
    English
    1821261363
    Thomas Jeff U Hosp
    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Northwestern University
    Urology
