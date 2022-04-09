Overview of Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD

Dr. Xiaolong Liu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Tufts Surgical Specialists in Framingham, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.