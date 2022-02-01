Dr. Xiaolong Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaolong Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Xiaolong Zhou, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dermatologist. Thorough and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Xiaolong Zhou, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1346506532
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.