Dr. Xiaomei Gao-Hickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao-Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaomei Gao-Hickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Xiaomei Gao-Hickman, MD
Dr. Xiaomei Gao-Hickman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They graduated from Tianjin Medical University and is affiliated with Camc Teays Valley Hospital, Madison Health and Mary Rutan Hospital.
Dr. Gao-Hickman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gao-Hickman's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC Teays Valley Neurology1208 Hospital Dr, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 757-5747
Hospital Affiliations
- Camc Teays Valley Hospital
- Madison Health
- Mary Rutan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gao-Hickman?
I had her in Ohio before i moved to Florida. I have pseudo tumor and she was the best. Sweetest. She is healthy, eats healthy and knows what makes people better. She leads by example. I miss her
About Dr. Xiaomei Gao-Hickman, MD
- Neurology
- English, Mandarin
- 1336133628
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Tianjin Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gao-Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gao-Hickman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gao-Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gao-Hickman works at
Dr. Gao-Hickman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gao-Hickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gao-Hickman speaks Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao-Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao-Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao-Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao-Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.