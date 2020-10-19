Dr. Xiaoming Guan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoming Guan, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaoming Guan, MD
Dr. Xiaoming Guan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Guan's Office Locations
Texas Children's Fetal Center6651 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 826-7500
- 2 32B TRAPHAGEN RD, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 692-0301
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guan is truly an expert in his field. If you suspect you may have endometriosis then give Dr. Guan a try. I suffered 20 years with stage 4 endometriosis and my quality of life has greatly improved after my surgery with Dr. Guan.
About Dr. Xiaoming Guan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- FUJIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guan speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Guan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.