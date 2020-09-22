Dr. Xiaoming Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoming Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Xiaoming Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Peking U Med Coll, Peking and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Howell Medical Group4677 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 901-7786
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
lovely personality. very knowledge at her area. a very responsible doctor. highly recommend.
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Peking U Med Coll, Peking
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.