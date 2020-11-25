Dr. Xu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD
Dr. Xiaoping Xu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Midwest Medicine & Acupuncture Sc120 E Ogden Ave Ste 201, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 655-9988
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Best integrative medicine doctor! very knowledgeable and nice! Efficiently managed pain syndromes, allergy, weight and woman's conditions.
- CHEKIANG PROVIDENCE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.