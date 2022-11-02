Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD
Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
West Houston2901 Wilcrest Dr Ste 520, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (713) 400-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Magellan Health Services
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
I started seeing Dr. Liu right at a time when I was suicidal. Dr. Liu wasn't the only person who pulled me out of that, but she was there with helpful treatment and caring ears. I usually don't do well with speaking to people, but she is empathetic and cares.
About Dr. Xiaoqing Liu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Mandarin
- 1841234002
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Harris County Psychiatric Center
- Zhejiang Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.