Overview of Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD

Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at DaVita Kidney Specialists of Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.