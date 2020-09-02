Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD
Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
DaVita Kidney Specialists of Fredericksburg609 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3857Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang is a very good doctor
About Dr. Xiaoru Yang, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851636658
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Medical College of Wuhan University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.