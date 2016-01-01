Dr. Zhang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- FindCare
- Hospitalists
- PA
- Philadelphia
- Dr. Xiaowen Zhang, MD
Dr. Xiaowen Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Xiaowen Zhang, MD
Dr. Xiaowen Zhang, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Norman Bethune Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
-
1
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Fracture
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Goiter
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Opioid Withdrawal
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Septic Embolism
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
About Dr. Xiaowen Zhang, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144683442
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Norman Bethune Medical University
- Norman Bethune Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.