Offers telehealth
Dr. Xiaoyin Tang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from West China Union U Coll Med-Dent and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Jane H. Booker - Family Health Center - Rheumatology Clinic1828 W Lake Ave Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-4108
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 6, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-3985
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I give this Dr. a 5+-star rating easily. As others have said, she is very attentive, knowledgeable, offers lots of info, is very reassuring and pleasant. The Nurse Kathy is wonderful as well. The only suggestion would be to space out the appts. a bit more since she takes her time with each one. This would avoid a long wait in the little exam room.
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1437128568
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Beijing Hosp|Cancer Inst Chinese Acad Med Scis
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- West China Union U Coll Med-Dent
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
